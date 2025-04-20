Solidaridad Launches World Bank-Funded Project to Mitigate Climate Change in Five Regions



Goaso: The Solidaridad West Africa has initiated a two-year project aimed at mitigating climate change impacts and reducing carbon emissions across five regions.





According to Ghana News Agency, the project, funded by the World Bank and titled ‘Enhancing Access to Benefits while Lowering Emissions (EnABLE)’, is being implemented by Solidaridad, Tropenbos Ghana, and the Ghana Cocoa REDD+ program. This initiative is part of the World Bank’s efforts to address social inclusion challenges within the Forest Carbon Partnership Facility’s (FCPF) Emission Reductions Programme. It aims to enhance the inclusion of the Ahafo, Ashanti, Central, Eastern, and Western North regions in accessing both carbon and non-carbon benefits from the Ghana Emission Reductions Programme (ERP) and Benefit Sharing Plan (BSP).





Speaking at the launch ceremony in Goaso, the Ahafo Regional capital, Madam Mercy Owusu Ansah, Director of Tropenbos Ghana, highlighted the project’s goal of building resilient communities and sustainable supply chains. The event saw participation from stakeholders in the cocoa sector, students, and traditional authorities.





Mr. Isaac Gyamfi, Regional Director of Solidaridad West Africa, emphasized that the EnABLE project will empower farmers with modern methods and best farming practices to reduce greenhouse gases. He reiterated Solidaridad’s commitment to promoting inclusivity and sustainable solutions globally across five continents to enhance community resilience.





Mr. Patrick Ansah, a representative from the World Bank, noted that the EnABLE project aligns with the Bank’s mission to ensure that persons with disabilities, women, and children benefit from sustainable and harmonious environmental living.





Madam Charity Gardiner, the Ahafo Regional Minister, praised the project, expressing optimism that it would complement the Ghana Cocoa REDD+ Programme in addressing climate change. She encouraged community support to ensure that farmers are equipped with climate-smart agricultural skills.





Mr. Charles Sarpong Duah, from the Forestry Commission, also commended the World Bank for its funding, noting that the project would help diversify farmers’ incomes.

