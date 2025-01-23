Six Girls Sponsored by Zonta Club of Accra Secure University Admissions Across Ghana



Accra: Six girls sponsored by Zonta Club of Accra II from primary school through Junior High and Senior High Schools have gained admission to various universities across Ghana. The girls, between the ages of 18 and 19, were identified at the age of nine, when they were in primary class four, and based on their academic excellence, they were offered scholarships and mentoring from the Zonta Club II to support them in reaching the peak of their education.





According to Ghana News Agency, the students include Georgina Mawuli Ametepe, who is enrolled at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Accounting, and Wushia Ayuba, who is also at UPSA studying for a Bachelor of Administration. Sekina Zakari Awinboda is pursuing a Bachelor of Business Administration, B.A Political Science, History, and Arabic at the University of Ghana. Others include Mercy Asare, who is studying for a Bachelor of Public Health (Environmental Health Option) at the University of Ghana, Esther Aku-Tokpe, who is pursuing a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine at KNUST, and Mary Asantewaa Owusu, who is studying BSc. Food Technology at the University of Energy and Natural Resources.





With the Club’s support over the past ten years, these girls have all earned places in universities across the country, which require more financial support as the cost of university education in Ghana is comparable to global standards. Mrs. Merley Wood, Club President, has pledged to raise funds to continue supporting the girls through their university education.





“It is the commitment of Zonta International to support and empower girls and women through advocacy and education, and this is what Zonta Club of Accra II is seeking to achieve in Ghana,” she added.

