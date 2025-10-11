Sexual Reproductive Health Rights Key to Sustainable Development in Ghana



Accra: Pognaa Rosemary Bangzie Mumwilma, the Queen Mother of Duong in the Nadowli-Kaleo District: has underscored the crucial role of Sexual Reproductive Health Rights (SRHR) in achieving several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Ghana. She emphasized that protecting and promoting SRHR for women and youth, along with ensuring gender equality, is necessary for the nation to meet its developmental objectives.





According to Ghana News Agency, Pognaa Mumwilma stressed the importance of accessible and quality SRHR services in promoting gender equality, empowering women and youth, and ensuring comprehensive healthcare. She pointed out that comprehensive SRHR services, encompassing maternal health, family planning, and HIV and AIDS care, are pivotal in positively transforming the country’s fortunes. She advocated for universal access to SRHR services, especially for girls and women, without physical, financial barriers, and stigma.





In an interview, Pognaa Mumwilma highlighted the importance of providing adolescents with evidence-based and comprehensive sexual education to prevent unwanted pregnancies and the spread of STIs. She called on the government to adopt pragmatic social interventions, policies, and programs that would benefit individuals and families, emphasizing the need for national commitment to promoting universal basic education, gender equality, female empowerment, and job creation, particularly for young women.





She praised President John Dramani Mahama for appointing more women to serve, noting that this would contribute to achieving the SDGs in Ghana.

