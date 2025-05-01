Segregation of Waste at Source to Transform Funding of Waste Management in Ghana

Accra: Mr Immanuel Nartey-Tokoli, the General Manager of Jekora Ventures Limited, has urged Ghanaians to properly segregate their waste at the point of generation to ensure effective sanitation management. In a media interview ahead of the re-launch of the National Sanitation Day on May 3, Mr Nartey-Tokoli, who leads one of the top brands in waste segregation and management, emphasized the importance of solid waste segregation and called for increased awareness among the citizens.

According to Ghana News Agency, Mr Nartey-Tokoli highlighted that proper waste management is the foundation for building a commercially viable recycling industry. He explained that solid waste segregation at the source of generation is essential to providing quality feedstock, crucial for the commercial viability of recycled products.

Mr Nartey-Tokoli stated that with high-quality feedstock available, the circular economy would naturally take over, allowing consumers to access affordable, value-for-money recycled products. He further highlighted the economic benefits, noting that conventional haulage costs could be reduced by up to 60%, while landfill costs could decrease by as much as 80% due to the diversion of segregated waste.

He added that proper waste management practices could extend landfill lifespans more than four-fold. Beyond cost savings, he pointed out that waste collection companies could generate additional income by selling processed feedstock or secondary materials.

Mr Nartey-Tokoli emphasized that once segregated waste gains value, it would create a new industry within the circular economy, potentially leading to a significant paradigm shift in the funding and sustainability of waste management systems in Ghana.