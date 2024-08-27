Security man jailed four years for aiding theft



Accra: A 45-year-old security guard who conspired with two others to steal from his employer’s warehouse on Graphic Road in Accra has been sentenced to four years in jail.

Paul Nelson, charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and stealing unspecified sacks of bathroom sandals with an unknown value, pled guilty.

The trial judge, Mr. Isaac Addo convicted Nelson of his own plea.

His accomplices, identified as Ali and Ibrahim, are at large.

The prosecution said that Mercy Tuffour, the complainant, is a businesswoman who lives in Amrahia, Accra.

Nelson works as a security guard at Holy Believe Company, which sells Bel Aqua water and other beverages on Graphic Road in Accra, and he lives in Mallam Gbawe.

The court heard that Ali and Ibrahim were also loading boys for Madam Tuffour.

According to the prosecution, Madam Tuffour dealt with bathroom sandals and sold them in bulk.

It said that Madam Tuffour keeps the warehouse on top of the Holy Believe Company building, and Nelson is the night security guard.

In December 2023, Madam Tuffour engaged Nelson’s services to provide security at her warehouse.

The prosecution said on August 9, 2024, at about 1900 hours, Ali and Ibrahim climbed and entered Madam Tuffour’s warehouse where they met Nelson.

On entering the warehouse, Ali and Ibrahim damaged one of the doors of the facility and stole an unspecified number of sacks containing bathroom sandals.

After the act, Nelson took custody of some of the goods while Ali and Ibrahim brought in a mini Kia truck to load the sacks containing the bathroom sandals.

The court heard that Ali and Ibrahim left 53 sacks of bathroom sandals behind.

However, when Ali and Ibrahim were leaving with the footwear, Madam Tuffour learned of it and sent her younger brother, Nana Opoku, to the location, where he saw Nelson with 54 sacks of bathroom sandals in his custody.

The prosecution said Nelson was arrested together with the exhibits and a formal complaint was made.

During interrogation, Nelson mentioned Ali and Ibrahim as accompl

ices, but he was unable to lead the police to them or tell them where the stolen items had been sent.

The prosecution said the police were making extensive attempts to apprehend Ali and Ibrahim and recover the remaining stolen goods.

Source: Ghana News Agency