Second World Shea Expo Concludes in Tamale with Calls for Empowerment



Accra: The second edition of the World Shea Expo has concluded in Tamale, emphasizing the need for stakeholders to leverage opportunities within the shea value chain to support women and youth-led enterprises.





According to Ghana News Agency, the three-day event was organized under the theme ‘Empowering Women and Youth-led SMEs in the Shea Value Chain: The Role of Government and Financial Institutions.’ The Expo was held under the auspices of the Office of the President through the Presidential Initiative on Agriculture and Agribusiness. It was organized in collaboration with entities such as Savannah Golden Tree Limited, Ghana Export Promotion Authority, Northern Development Authority, EXIM Bank, Tree Crop Development Authority, and Cocobod.





The Expo saw participation from women cooperatives, youth-led businesses, processors, exporters, financial institutions, traditional and religious leaders, and media representatives. The event featured a variety of activities including exhibitions, panel discussions, investment forums, policy dialogues, training workshops, and field visits designed to unlock new opportunities within the shea industry.





Madam Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, Deputy Chief of Staff, noted that the initiative amplified the voices of women, describing them as the unsung heroines of the shea industry. She highlighted that the Expo not only positions Ghana and Africa as leading producers of raw shea nuts but also as centers for processing, innovation, and value addition in the global market.





Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor, Director of Presidential Initiatives in Agriculture and Agribusiness, stated that although approximately one million women and young people are involved in the shea value chain, many face exclusion from significant economic benefits due to limited access to finance, weak infrastructure, and inadequate policy support. He announced plans to revamp the Buipe Shea Processing Factory, which will have the capacity to process over 60,000 metric tonnes of shea nuts annually, potentially reaching 180,000 metric tonnes with continuous operations. This initiative is expected to create between 300 and 1,000 direct jobs and over 10,000 indirect jobs, anchoring a network of smallholder cooperatives across Northern Ghana.





Mr. Ali Adolf John, Northern Regional Minister, emphasized the cultural, economic, and environmental significance of the shea tree, highlighting the historic role women have played in nut collection and processing. He called for collaborative efforts to address challenges such as limited access to finance, modern technology, and formal markets. He assured that the government, under President John Dramani Mahama, is committed to creating a supportive environment for women and youth-led enterprises through policy support, regulatory reforms, and equitable access to resources.

