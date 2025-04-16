Sacred Heart Cathedral Celebrates Centennial with Pilgrimage to Navrongo Basilica



Navrongo: The Most Reverend Alfred Agyenta, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Navrongo-Bolgatanga, led parishioners of the Sacred Heart Cathedral Parish in Bolgatanga on a pilgrimage to the Our Lady of Seven Sorrows Minor Basilica in Navrongo. This pilgrimage was part of a series of spiritual activities marking the centenary celebration of the Sacred Heart Cathedral Parish.

According to Ghana News Agency, the pilgrimage included a variety of spiritual activities such as singing, praising, and praying while the parishioners walked a significant portion of the journey from Bolgatanga to the Minor Basilica in Navrongo. The Minor Basilica, a revered spiritual site within the Diocese, is frequented by Christians, particularly Catholics, seeking divine blessings and intervention.

During the pilgrimage, the participants engaged in teachings on aspects of Catholic doctrine and had the opportunity to receive the Sacrament of Penance through confessions. This event provided the parishioners with an occasion to rededi

cate themselves to God and pray for renewed spiritual growth.

The Sacred Heart Cathedral Parish, established in February 1925, celebrates 100 years in February 2025, with the main celebration planned for June 28, 2025. The theme for the centenary is ‘Celebrating 100 Years of Walking together as Family of God’. The pilgrimage also highlighted the historical journey of Catholic missionaries, who first settled in Navrongo in 1906 before moving to Bolgatanga in 1925.

This year’s pilgrimage coincided with the Jubilee Year, observed from December 2024 to November 2025, under the theme ‘Pilgrims of Hope’. In his homily at the Minor Basilica, Bishop Agyenta emphasized the significance of the pilgrimage for both physical and spiritual growth. He described human life on earth as a journey requiring prayer, physical sacrifice, simplicity, and reconciliation through confessions.

Bishop Agyenta urged the pilgrims to embody love and forgiveness and to frequently return to God to maintain a close spiritual connection.