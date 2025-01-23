Rwanda Hosts Conference to Promote Digital Transformation in Africa



Kigali: Delegates at the Annual Conference of the African Engineering and Technology Network (AFRETEC) on Tuesday called for concerted efforts to accelerate inclusive digital transformation across Africa. Joseph Nsengimana, Rwanda’s minister of education, emphasized that inclusive digital growth would enable Africa to respond to challenges by accelerating job creation, improving service delivery, and fostering sustainable and inclusive growth. He highlighted the importance of prioritizing inclusiveness to ensure everyone can contribute to and benefit from the technological advancements.





According to Ghana News Agency, the minister urged for strong collaboration between African economies and the African Engineering and Technology Network to identify skills gaps and develop solutions necessary for the digital revolution in Africa. Raymond Ndikumana, deputy vice chancellor of strategic planning and administration at the University of Rwanda, stressed the need for African policymakers and leaders to bridge the digital divide through inclusive and sustainable digital growth. He expressed pride in working with universities across the continent to drive this initiative.





Conrad Tucker, director at Carnegie Mellon University Africa, stated that AFRETEC’s core mission is to advance the next generation of tech leaders across Africa. He explained that the network aims to drive innovation and create new solutions crucial for Africa’s future, ensuring meaningful jobs for young talent that advance the continent’s innovation.





The annual conference, held from Monday to Tuesday and dubbed ‘Inclusive Digital Growth Through Collaboration,’ gathered engineers, technologists, policymakers, and industry leaders in Kigali, Rwanda’s capital. The event focused on discussions about innovative solutions for bridging the digital divide and leveraging technology to drive inclusive and sustainable growth on the continent.

