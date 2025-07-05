Russian Cargo Spacecraft Progress MS-29 Completes Six-Month ISS Mission



Accra: Russian cargo spacecraft Progress MS-29 completed its mission after spending more than six months in orbit, as part of the International Space Station (ISS), Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos said in a statement on Wednesday. Its debris fell into the non-navigational area of the South Pacific Ocean, Roscosmos said.





According to Ghana News Agency, the spacecraft undocked from the ISS’s Poisk module at 21:43 Moscow time (1843 GMT) on Tuesday. A deorbit maneuver was initiated at 00:52 Moscow time (2152 GMT), allowing the spacecraft to enter Earth’s dense atmosphere, where it largely disintegrated due to friction.





Launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome on Nov. 21, 2024, Progress MS-29 docked with the ISS two days later. It delivered essential supplies to the ISS, including New Year gifts, fuel, drinking water, nitrogen for atmospheric replenishment and scientific equipment.





The next cargo spacecraft, Progress MS-31, scheduled for launch from Baikonur Cosmodrome on Thursday, is expected to dock with the ISS on Sunday.

