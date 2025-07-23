Russia Expresses Willingness for Ukraine Talks but Stands Firm on Strategic Objectives



Moscow: Russia has expressed readiness to engage rapidly in settlement discussions concerning Ukraine, though it emphasizes that achieving its strategic objectives remains paramount, as stated by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Sunday.





According to Ghana News Agency, President Vladimir Putin has frequently articulated his intention to reach a peaceful resolution concerning the conflict in Ukraine at the earliest opportunity. However, Peskov highlighted the complexity and effort required in this endeavor, underscoring that Russia’s goals remain steadfast and unaltered.





Russian authorities have consistently maintained that any peace agreement is contingent upon Ukraine’s withdrawal from four contested regions, the renouncement of its aspirations to join NATO, and a cessation of NATO troop deployments within its territory.





In contrast, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Saturday that his administration has suggested initiating a new round of peace negotiations with Russia in the coming week, emphasizing the necessity of achieving a ceasefire in his address to the nation.





Adding another dimension to the situation, on July 14, U.S. President Donald Trump, during discussions with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the White House, declared the United States’ intention to supply arms to Ukraine via NATO. Trump further issued a warning of ‘severe tariffs’ against Russia should a ceasefire agreement not be reached within a 50-day timeframe. Russia, however, dismissed Trump’s ultimatum, labeling the threat as unacceptable.

