Richard Briandt Installed as Asafoatse Dzahene IV in Osu Ceremony



Accra: Mr. Richard Briandt, an IT professional and techpreneur, has been installed as Asafoatse Dzahene IV and inducted into the Osu Stool Council. Now known as Asafoatse Boni Nii Dzahene IV, he represents the historic Briandt Family of Osu Blogodo in the Greater Accra Region. The installation ceremony took place on July 19, 2025, at Osu and was attended by family elders and members of the Osu Stool Council.





According to Ghana News Agency, following his enstoolment, Asafoatse Dzahene IV pledged to promote unity and champion youth development in the community. He expressed his commitment to serving with both cultural heritage and innovation. Mr. Briandt intends to support the Osu and Ga-Dangme communities by advancing education and technology as tools for progress.





His initial focus will be on equipping young people with digital skills to enhance their employability and access global opportunities. He also plans to document Ga-Dangme stories, language, and traditions using accessible technology. Further plans include promoting inclusive economic development, supporting boxing and football, and reviving traditional performances to foster cultural pride and tourism.





The title Asafoatse Dzahene is a revered position within the Osu chieftaincy structure, symbolizing military and civic leadership under the Asafo system. Mr. Briandt joins a distinguished line of Asafoatsemei in his family, with a lineage dating back to the 1800s. He is recognized for his achievements, including the World Youth Summit Award for maternal health innovation in Austria in 2011 and being named among the Top 100 Innovators by Startup Chile in 2014.





The installation reawakens a lineage that dates to the early 1700s when Danish merchant Ambiorn Christensen Brandt settled on the Gold Coast and married into Ga royalty. Over time, his descendants became known as the Briandt Family of Osu Blorgodo, custodians of the ‘Dzahene’ title. Notable predecessors include Dzahene I, Akwetey Blofo, Dzahene II, Captain William Douglas Briandt, and Dzahene III, Edgar Briandt.





Throughout the years, respected individuals from the broader family circle have served in caretaker roles while a direct successor from the Briandt male line was being prepared. The family’s legacy includes contributions from figures such as Rev. Adolf Briandt, composer of Hymn 192 in the Presbyterian Hymnal, E.C. Briandt, the first captain of Ghana’s Black Stars, and Julius Caesar Briandt, a 19th-century merchant and leader during the Ga resistance.

