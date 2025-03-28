Richard Akpokavie Set to Transform Ghana Olympic Committee Leadership



Accra: A new dawn for Ghana sports awaits as the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) elective congress is scheduled for April, with Mr Richard Akpokavie, a private legal practitioner, appearing as the leading candidate for presidency. Following the announcement by incumbent GOC President Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah that he will not seek re-election, the search for new executives to lead Ghana’s Olympic movement for the next four years has become keen.





According to Ghana News Agency, making a lasting impression at international competitions has been every Ghanaian’s desire, and Mr Akpokavie’s vision to champion change in the sporting landscape is consistent with the current government’s vision for sports development. The experience of Mr Akpokavie has never been in doubt, especially having been the former General Secretary of the GOC and former President of the Ghana Hockey Association. His background as a legal practitioner further equips him to instill discipline, uphold integrity, and ensure that the GOC runs within a framework of accountability.





One of Mr Akpokavie’s primary goals in revolutionizing the sporting environment is to unite all national sporting associations. Having been a former team captain of the senior national hockey team, Mr Akpokavie believes teamwork and collaboration between national associations would play a vital role in sports development. ‘I have my ideas, but we have to make sure that other members buy into the idea. We have to develop a strategic plan for the GOC with inputs from all the associations and federations. I see myself as a unifier, and having played team sports, I understand that for a team to win, everybody in the team must contribute, including those on the bench,’ he said in an interview.





Mr Akpokavie aims to make the GOC a focal point for sports development, creating an atmosphere in which athletes thrive, federations are empowered, and business partners see value in investing. He has promised to increase transparency by requiring regular audits and transparent reporting, as well as to dismantle the secretive culture that has stifled progress. Mr Akpokavie also stated that finance has been a big obstacle and supported the government’s initiative to establish a sports fund. ‘I have been a long advocate of a sports fund, and I like the government’s commitment to set up the fund, which would guarantee reliability and efficiency,’ he said.





Also, Mr Akpokavie revealed his plans of making the GOC a corporate-friendly entity and unlocking sponsorships for national federations. One aspect also at the core of Mr Akpokavie is seeing to the well-being and better treatment of Ghanaian athletes who are the primary core of sports excellence. ‘I want to give back to the athletes, having been an athlete all my life, and under my tenure as GOC president, we would focus more on the athletes,’ he said.





In conclusion, April 26, 2025, would undoubtedly reshape the course and destiny of Ghanaian sports, as the country chases more international sporting glory and new executives would play a crucial role in changing the dwindling fortunes of Ghana sports.

