Rev Wengam Briefs World Church Leaders in New York on Global Assemblies of God Congress Preparations in Ghana



New york: About 50 global leaders have attended Cabinet and Executive Committee meetings of the World Assemblies of God Fellowship (WAGF) in New York. The meetings were held at the Assemblies of God Promise Church and chaired by Rev. Dominic Yeo, the Global Chairman of WAGF and General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God in Singapore.





According to Ghana News Agency, Rev. Yeo was assisted by Rev. Doug Clay, Vice Chairman and General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God in the US, and Rev. Juan Carlos Escobar, General Secretary and General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God in Spain. A key focus of the meetings was the MM33 initiative aimed at planting one million churches worldwide by 2033 to fulfill the Great Commission task.





The leaders also discussed the upcoming World Congress of Assemblies of God, scheduled to take place in Accra from October 12 to 14, 2026. This Congress will be the first of its kind to be held in Africa. Rev. Stephen Wengam, General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Ghana, presented a report on the preparations for the event. Rev. Wengam assured the Cabinet that Ghana is preparing diligently to host the Congress, highlighting the country’s peaceful and hospitable nature and its numerous tourist attractions.





He announced that the government of Ghana is collaborating with the Assemblies of God, Ghana, to ensure a world-class event for the anticipated 5,000 delegates from around the globe. Additionally, Rev. John Easter, Chairman of the World Missions Commission, USA, revealed that the global membership of the Assemblies of God has reached 89.9 million, with over 450,000 local assemblies, establishing it as the largest Protestant church globally.





Despite this growth, Rev. Easter urged the global body to continue focusing on reaching many unreached nations and people worldwide. The WAGF resolved to increase the number of foreign missionaries to five thousand and agreed to prioritize church health as they expand numerically. The event concluded with prayers for global peace.

