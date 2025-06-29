Report Child Abuse Cases for Sanctions: Oti Region DOVVSU



Oti region: The Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Oti Regional Command has charged Ghanaians to report any child abuse cases to the unit.





According to Ghana News Agency, Detective Lance Corporal Mr. Destiny Selormey of the DOVVSU unit urged the public to report all child abuse and related violence to their outfit for proper redress and appropriate sanctions. Speaking at a community engagement designed to raise awareness about the negative effects of gender-based violence (GBV) and promote the human rights of all children, he emphasized the need for stakeholders to take responsibility in preventing and addressing GBV and ensuring that perpetrators are held accountable.





In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Corporal Selormey noted that the physical harm resulting from child abuse could lead to intense emotional damage for victims and severe social problems such as school brawls, drug use, and juvenile delinquency. He stressed that creating a safe and non-abusive society is a collective responsibility and called on every Ghanaian to join the campaign to make Ghana a safer place for every child.





Corporal Selormey also highlighted that child abuse is a serious sin and crime, regardless of whether it is committed in schools, homes, or religious institutions.

