Radio presenter’s defilement narration: court grants accused person bail



A popular Sunyani-based radio presenter who claimed to have had countless sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old primary six girl was on Monday granted bail by a Fiapre Circuit Court in the Sunyani West Municipality.

For his bail condition, Bismarck Nana Poku Piesie, the accused person was to provide four sureties, with two of them being justified with GHC800,000 each.

Additionally, the court presided by Akua Adomah Addae, ordered for the seizure of his (accused person) passport, and asked him to report to the Police every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 1200 hours, until the full trial of the case was over.

Failure to report to the Police, the presiding judge warned the court would revoke the bail condition, re-arrest and remand the accused person, while on trial.

His plea was, however, not taken, and it was adjourned till August 22, 2024, for a full trial to commence on the case.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) learnt the accused person was denied bail and remanded in Police custody, when he was arra

igned before the court on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, on the basis that he (the accused) might interfere with police investigations.

However, when the case was heard on Monday, a three-member legal team for the accused person, led by Foster Kwasi Asante prayed the court to grant their client bail.

Other members of the legal team include Barimah Agyekum and Lawrence Bright Adomah Apraku.

Prosecuting, Chief Superintendent Solomon Korli told the crowded court that the complainants were Police officers from Bono Regional Police Command, Sunyani.

On July 5, 2024, around 2000 hours a video of someone who took part in a live Radio Programme at Sompa FM in Sunyani was intercepted on social media in which the person is heard claiming to have had countless sexual intercourse with one Maame Yeboah aged 14 years.

According to the prosecution, the said Maame Yeboah was at Primary Six at Dormaa Ahenkro.

Chief Supt Korli told the court the police initiated investigations into the matter and identified, and arrested

the accused person, while the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) assisted the Police in investigations.

In his investigations cautioned statement to Police, the accused person admitted having altered those words in the said video, however added it was just a scenario he used to educate the public on the ‘Law of Karma’.

Chief Supt Korli said Police investigations were still ongoing and prayed the court to remand the accused person again into police custody to assist in investigations.

