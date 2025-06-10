Rabbit Farming, a Lucrative Opportunity for Ghanaian Youth: Farmer Encourages Participation



Accra: Mr Enyam Semeh-Nyadi, an animal farmer, has urged Ghanaian youth to consider venturing into rabbit farming, citing its low cost of production and high profit margins as major advantages. Mr Semeh-Nyadi emphasized that rabbit farming remains one of the country’s most untapped yet promising agricultural businesses.





According to Ghana News Agency, Mr Semeh-Nyadi explained in an interview that rabbit farming requires minimal space, feed, and maintenance compared to other forms of animal husbandry, making it suitable for both rural and urban settings. He highlighted that rabbits do not require large pens or expensive feed like poultry or cattle; instead, they can thrive on grass and vegetable waste, which are readily available.





The farmer pointed out that the demand for rabbit meat has been on the rise due to its nutritional value and unique taste. He mentioned that beyond local consumption, there is a small but growing market for rabbit exports. Mr Semeh-Nyadi shared his personal experience of adding value to rabbit farming by grilling about ten pieces a week with the aid of social media, generating significant profits.





Mr Semeh-Nyadi advocated rabbit farming as a reliable income source for unemployed youth, encouraging young people to explore agricultural opportunities rather than solely relying on office jobs, which are often scarce. He noted that rabbits reproduce quickly, making the business sustainable long term. A female rabbit can give birth multiple times a year, with each litter yielding six to eight kits, and rabbits are known to be attentive mothers.





He acknowledged the lack of awareness and training among youths regarding the benefits of rabbit farming despite its promising potential. Mr Semeh-Nyadi called on government agencies to support rabbit farming through training programs, start-up grants, and access to markets. He proposed a national campaign to promote rabbit farming as part of efforts to boost food security, reduce unemployment, and support local agribusiness development.

