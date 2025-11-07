Qatar: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Meets Zambia’s Foreign Minister



Doha: HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met on Tuesday with HE Mulambo Haimbe, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Zambia. The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Second World Summit for Social Development 2025 in Doha and focused on bilateral relations and ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.





According to African Press Organization, the discussions aimed at exploring potential areas of collaboration, emphasizing the commitment of both nations to enhance their partnership. The dialogue underscored the importance of diplomatic engagement in fostering mutual understanding and shared objectives.

