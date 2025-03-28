Pupils Contribute to Strengthening Ghana’s Democracy, Says NCCE Official



Manso Adubia: Children in basic schools have a role to play in strengthening the pillars of Ghana’s democracy, Mr. Ariston Antwi, the Manso Adubia District Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has stated. He emphasized that upholding the principles of the 1992 Constitution at a young age could significantly contribute to building an enlightened society that is conscious of the importance of the rule of law and multi-party democracy.





According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Antwi made these comments during a quiz competition organized by the District Directorate of NCCE for three basic schools in the district in commemoration of Ghana’s 68th independence anniversary. The quiz, organized in collaboration with the District Directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES), aimed to test the pupils’ knowledge of the Constitution.





Representatives from the District Assembly, District Education Directorate, as well as pupils from the participating schools, witnessed the keenly contested competition. United Basic Junior High School emerged as winners with 53 points, followed by Manso Adubia D/A Junior High School (48) and Nyankumasi TI Ahmadiyyah Junior High School (42).





The District Director of NCCE advised the children to be disciplined, respectful, truthful, and hardworking as they are the future leaders of the country. He encouraged them to familiarize themselves with the contents of the Constitution to ensure they remain committed to their civic responsibilities.





Mr. Stephen Adu Darko, the District Director of Education, commended NCCE for organizing the quiz to promote healthy competition between the schools.

