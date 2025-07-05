Public Service Fellows Charged to Lead with Vision and Integrity



Accra: Mr. Daniel Domelevo, former Auditor-General, has called on the 6th Cohort of Public Service Fellows to become transformational leaders committed to sustainable development. ‘You must aspire to be a transformational leader with a clear-cut vision and demonstrate the willingness to implement what you promise the people,’ he told the graduating fellows at a ceremony held in Accra.

According to Ghana News Agency, the 33 young professionals completed a year of high-impact service across key institutions, including the Ministry of Finance, Ghana Education Service, Ghana Enterprises Agency, and the Ghana Commodity Exchange. The programme was organised by Emerging Public Leaders (EPL), a non-profit leadership organisation, aiming to strengthen service delivery through capable and ethical public servants. It was held under the theme ‘Staying to Build: Re-Imagining Public Service Leadership.’

Mr. Domelevo stressed the importance of accountability and trustworthiness, emphasizing the need for leaders to demonst

rate the results of resources allocated for specific projects. ‘We need leaders who are honest and are willing to speak the truth, irrespective of influence. There is no honesty in some public sectors,’ he said.

Ms. Juliet A. Amoah, Country Director of EPL Ghana, encouraged the fellows to rethink public service as a platform for purpose and innovation. ‘To reimagine public service is to break free from the tired script of inefficiency, bureaucracy, and mistrust. It is to see public service not as a fallback career,’ she stated.

Mrs. Elizabeth-Zionita Akorfa Dzah, Head of Programmes at EPL Ghana, reflected on the journey of one fellow who overcame initial challenges and found her leadership voice. ‘Public service is not always about fast wins or dramatic change. sometimes it is about showing up consistently, asking thought-provoking questions, starting small but thinking big,’ she noted.

In recognition of exceptional contributions, Ms. Charity Ama Yekple (Ministry of Finance) received the Public Service Fel

lowship Excellence Award, while Mr. Abel Buertey Okudzeto (Ghana Commodity Exchange) won the Innovation in Leadership Award. Ms. Naomi Tiyumba Joseph (Ghana Education Service) was honoured with the EPL Values Ambassador Award. Additionally, Ms. Priscilla Elorm Akrong and Mohammed Napare Abdul Hakem from Cohort VII were honoured with Founders’ Awards and appointed to serve as cohort representatives on the EPL Ghana Board.