Prof Asare-Bediako Urges Student Contribution to Efficient Management of Natural Resources



Sunyani: Professor Elvis Asare-Bediako, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR), has called on students to actively engage in the management of the nation’s natural resources. He emphasized the importance of students participating in discussions and contributing inputs towards responsible natural resource management, while also holding authorities accountable.

According to Ghana News Agency, Prof Asare-Bediako made these remarks during the inauguration of the university’s chapter of the Resource Governance Campus Hub of the African Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP) in Sunyani. The Campus Hub is designed to equip students with knowledge, skills, and ethical principles essential for effective resource governance and management. It serves as a platform for intellectual discussions, research initiatives, advocacy, and collaborative projects, aimed at fostering a deeper understanding of resource governance among students.

Prof Asare-Bediako stressed that responsible stewardship

of natural resources is vital for sustainable development. He expressed hope that the hub would enlighten students and provide them with opportunities to explore resource policy complexities, engage with industry stakeholders, and propose solutions to national challenges. He underscored the importance of managing natural resources efficiently and equitably to drive sustainable growth and development, rather than contributing to conflicts and environmental degradation.

Prof Asare-Bediako commended ACEP for its commitment to building a network that empowers students and encourages interdisciplinary collaboration to enhance the effective and judicious utilization of the nation’s natural resources.

In comparison, Mr. Kodzo Yaotse, the Policy Lead for Petroleum and Conventional Energy at ACEP, highlighted a significant gap in tracking mineral revenue expenditures. He pointed out that mineral revenue is often integrated into the broader government budget, making it challenging to assess its impact independently.

Despite this gap, Mr. Yaotse noted that the extractive industries have had a positive effect on the economy, playing a crucial role in enhancing foreign exchange earnings, improving trade balances, and fostering economic interconnections.