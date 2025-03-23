Principal Cautions Freshers Against Alcoholism, Smoking, and Betting



Amedzofe: The Principal of Amedzofe EP College of Education (AMECO), Dr. Dickson Tsey, has advised newly matriculated students to desist from alcoholism, smoking, and betting, emphasizing that these vices could negatively impact their academic journey and future aspirations. Speaking at the 18th Matriculation Ceremony of the College, where 315 students were officially inducted, Dr. Tsey reminded them that AMECO has a strict code of conduct that all students must adhere to.





According to Ghana News Agency, Dr. Tsey cautioned the students against any practice that may jeopardize their academic and personal future, reminding them that education is not just about acquiring knowledge but about transforming themselves and the world around them. He urged the students to embrace discipline, focus on their studies, and make wise life choices that would contribute to their overall success.





Dr. Tsey encouraged the fresh students to develop a lifelong learning mindset, quoting Albert Einstein: ‘Intellectual growth should commence at birth and cease only at death. Embrace every opportunity to learn, both inside and outside the classroom.’ He emphasized the importance of seeking guidance when needed, urging the students to build positive relationships with lecturers, mentors, and fellow students for academic and personal growth.





He advised them not to be afraid to seek help, stating that their lecturers, mentors, and colleagues are there to support them. He highlighted the importance of collaboration, idea sharing, and creating meaningful connections that will enrich their experience. Furthermore, he challenged the students to believe in themselves, reminding them that each individual has unique talents waiting to be developed.





The Guest of Honour, Mr. Kpeli Worlasi, MP for Kwahu Afram Plains North and an alumnus of AMECO, echoed Dr. Tsey’s sentiments and urged the students to use this phase of their lives for self-reflection and direction. He emphasized the importance of taking things seriously, being intentional with their choices, and staying focused on their goals.





Mr. Worlasi encouraged the students to develop resilience, discipline, and time management skills, emphasizing the need to use their time wisely and prioritize their studies. He urged the students to be resilient in everything they do and to approach their studies with seriousness and discipline, ensuring that every moment is used productively.





The event was attended by faculty members, students, and education officials, all of whom reaffirmed their support for the students’ academic and personal growth.

