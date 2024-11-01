President Saied Joins 70th Algerian Liberation Revolution Celebrations.



Leila Ben Brahim: President Kais Saied participated Friday in festivities of the 70th anniversary of the Algerian Liberation Revolution in Algiers. The President of the Republic attended, along with heads of state, a military parade by various forces under the supervision of Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

According to Agence Tunis Afrique Presse, the Algerian president kicked off the parade which saw the participation of various military units in tribute to the memory of martyrs who sacrificed their lives for their homeland. President Saied landed on Thursday evening in Algiers to attend the commemoration of this 70th anniversary and was seen by President Tebboune at Houari-Boumédiène International Airport.