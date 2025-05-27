President Mahama Urges Investment in Education on AU Day



Accra: President John Dramani Mahama has called for increased investment in educational initiatives to deepen understanding of African history, culture, and contributions to the world, in a message marking the 62nd African Union (AU) Day. He emphasized that achieving this goal demands courage, determination, and a unified approach.





According to Ghana News Agency, President Mahama made this appeal in his message for the AU Day, which is themed ‘Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations’. The AU, consisting of 55 member states, was officially launched in 2002, succeeding the Organisation of African Unity (OAU, 1963-1999). The AU Day commemorates the founding of the OAU on May 25, 1963.





President Mahama highlighted that the AU has declared 2025 as the year for achieving justice for Africans and people of African descent through reparations. As the AU champion for this cause, he expressed his commitment to collaborating with others to achieve this objective. He pointed out the lasting impact of slavery, colonialism, and neocolonialism on Africans and people of African descent, stressing that reparations are not just about financial compensation but also about acknowledging historical injustices and addressing their effects.





The President stressed the importance of confronting past injustices and taking steps to rectify them. He called for comprehensive measures, including official apologies from those responsible for historical injustices, addressing crippling debt burdens, and empowering African nations for sustainable development. He also emphasized the need to return stolen artifacts and cultural treasures, engaging in dialogue with those responsible, and advocating for rights.





President Mahama urged African leaders, civil society organizations, youth groups, and members of the diaspora to join in this endeavor to build a just future. He expressed hope that Africa Day 2025 would be a turning point, reaffirming commitment to prosperity, opportunity, and equality for all. He called on his fellow leaders to let the pursuit of reparations demonstrate resilience and determination for a brighter future.





He concluded by wishing everyone a Happy Africa Day and urged unity in purpose towards a just and equitable future for Africans and people of African descent.

