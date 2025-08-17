President Mahama Posthumously Promotes Military Officers After Helicopter Crash



Accra: President John Dramani Mahama, Commander-In-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, has posthumously promoted three military officers who died in a helicopter crash on August 6, 2025.





According to Ghana News Agency, President Mahama announced the promotions during the State Funeral for the eight victims of the crash, held at Blackstar Square in Accra. The late Squadron Leader Peter Mafemi Anala was promoted to Wing Commander, Flying Officer Mane-Twum Ampadu to Flight Lieutenant, and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah to Flight Sergeant. The President emphasized that these promotions are not merely symbolic but reflect the officers’ rightful place in the nation’s honor roll, with benefits to be accorded to their families.





The Chief of the Defence Staff will oversee the ceremonial presentation of the posthumous promotion insignias to the officers’ families. President Mahama also announced plans for posthumous recognition of the civilians who perished in the crash during the next National Honors Ceremony.





The President expressed the nation’s collective grief, acknowledging the difficulty of making sense of the tragedy despite any technical or official explanations. He urged citizens to find peace in their communities and uphold the vision of a stronger homeland shared by the fallen officers. He also announced the establishment of a Children’s Support Fund for the victims’ children, emphasizing the importance of ensuring these children are not deprived of opportunities and care.





The crash claimed the lives of eight distinguished Ghanaians, including Dr. Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, Minister for Defence, and Alhaji Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Member of Parliament for Tamale Central and Minister for Environment, Science, and Technology. Alhaji Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed and Alhaji Muniru Mohammed Limuna, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator, were laid to rest on August 10, 2025, at the military cemetery at Tse Addo in Accra following the State funeral.

