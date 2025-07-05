President Mahama Confers Ghana’s National Honour on Prime Minister Modi



Accra: President John Dramani Mahama has decorated visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with one of Ghana’s prestigious national awards, ‘the Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana’, at the Presidency in Accra. The decoration of Prime Minister Modi with the Award is in recognition of his distinguished statesmanship and influential global leadership.





According to Ghana News Agency, Prime Minister Modi is on a two-day official working visit to Ghana at the invitation of his host, President Mahama. In a citation accompanying the award, President Mahama said under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, the relationship between Ghana and India had grown stronger, including ‘through your generous grant to establish Ghana’s first Foreign Service Institute.’





The President noted that rooted in shared values, history, and solidarity among nations of the Global South, their cooperation had deepened in ways that benefit their peoples and advance their common aspirations for peace, development, and equity. He said through decades of dedicated service, Prime Minister Modi had exemplified ‘integrity, visionary governance, and a steadfast commitment to human progress.’





‘You have uplifted your nation and extended a hand of partnership to the world, including Ghana,’ he said. In his acceptance speech, Prime Minister Modi said the award was a matter of great pride and honour for him. He thanked President Mahama and the People and Government of Ghana for the honour done to him.





‘This honour is dedicated to the bright future of our youth, their aspirations, our rich cultural diversity and the historical ties between India and Ghana,’ Prime Minister Modi said. Ghana’s national awards are presented in several categories, each specifying the qualifications for recipients.

