President Establishes Children’s Support Fund for Helicopter Crash Victims’ Families



Accra: President John Dramani Mahama has established a Children’s Support Fund to provide comprehensive support to the children of the victims of the August 6, 2025, helicopter crash. This initiative aims to cover educational expenses from primary school through tertiary education or technical training, healthcare including medical insurance, and essential living expenses such as clothing and shelter.





According to Ghana News Agency, the President announced the establishment of the Fund during the State Funeral for the eight victims held at the Black Star Square in Accra. He expressed gratitude to Stanbic Bank for opening an account with an initial contribution of GH? 500,000. The President assured that the Government would make an immediate seed contribution to the Fund and would operationalize and publish a detailed framework for its management within the next 30 days.





The initiative is designed to provide long-term support to the children affected by the tragic incident. President Mahama emphasized the importance of sustaining the Fund with annual public reporting and encouraged contributions from citizens, corporate organizations, professional associations, and international partners. He highlighted the impact of this support on the children who have lost their parents.





During the ceremony, President Mahama, on behalf of the Government and People of Ghana, expressed deep gratitude to the bereaved families for their courage amidst their unimaginable loss. He also thanked the Ghana Armed Forces and Emergency Services for their swift response to the accident, as well as religious leaders, traditional authorities, members of the diplomatic corps, civil society, and the nation’s citizens for their support and solidarity during the crisis.





The President also extended his gratitude to other heads of state and international partners who offered condolences and support. He emphasized that such solidarity affirms the strength of national and international spirit and hoped that the State Funeral would bring closure to the grieving nation, paving the way for healing and a prosperous future for Ghana.





The eight distinguished Ghanaians who perished in the military helicopter crash at Adansi Akrofuom in the Ashanti Region included prominent figures such as Dr. Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, Minister for Defence, and Alhaji Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Member of Parliament for Tamale Central and Minister for Environment, Science, and Technology. Alhaji Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed and Alhaji Muniru Mohammed Limuna were laid to rest on August 10, 2025, at the new military cemetery at Tse Addo in Accra, with the remaining six to be laid to rest following the State Funeral.

