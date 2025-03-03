Prampram, Shai Traditional Councils Have No Mandate to Resolve Boundary Dispute – Hiowe Gblaka Chief



Accra: Simpim Afedi Kantamanso Yilagbeye, the Divisional Chief of the Hiowe Gblaka Family in the Shai Traditional Area, has dismissed claims that the Prampram and Shai Traditional Councils have resolved a long-standing boundary dispute. Speaking at a press briefing to refute the claims, the chief asserted that neither the Prampram Traditional Council nor the Shai Traditional Council had the legal authority to determine the boundaries in question.





According to Ghana News Agency, the land under dispute belonged to the Hiowe Gblaka Family and not to the two traditional councils. The chief clarified that the matter remained unresolved and was still before the court. ‘It is not true that we have resolved the boundary dispute. The meeting that took place was between the Prampram Traditional Council and the Shai Traditional Council, without the involvement of the rightful landowners,’ he stated.





Simpim Afedi Kantamanso Yilagbeye emphasised that the Shai Traditional Council lost control over the disputed land two decades ago when the Hiowe Gblaka Family took over its management. ‘The Shai Traditional Council controlled the land in the past, but we assumed control 20 years ago. Since then, they have had no authority over it because it is family land, and they know it,’ he stressed.





The chief further described the actions of the two councils as ‘malicious,’ accusing them of attempting to misrepresent the situation by making unauthorised demarcations. He maintained that no member of the Hiowe Gblaka Family was present at the meeting and dismissed any claim that a Hiowe chief participated without the family’s approval.





He also criticised the Prampram Traditional Council for allegedly seeking to claim ownership of Hiowe lands using the Jackson Report, a colonial-era document that he deemed unreliable. ‘The Jackson Report was flawed even before independence. Anyone relying on it to claim land in the Shai Traditional Area is mistaken,’ he stated.





Simpim Afedi Kantamanso Yilagbeye revealed that previous land disputes involving the Jackson Report had been dismissed in court, adding that all rightful claims to land in the Shai enclave should be made through the families that own them, not traditional councils. He underscored the need for peace but insisted that any resolution must begin with proper acknowledgment of Hiowe’s ownership of the land.





‘We want peace to prevail, but it can only happen if they recognise that the land belongs to us and accept that the Jackson Report is flawed. If they come to us with respect, we will sit down and talk,’ he added. He also dismissed the authority of the Prampram Customary Lands Secretariat over Shai lands, stating that its jurisdiction did not extend to their territory.





According to the chief, the total land size of the Shai people currently stands at 155,338.07 acres, reinforcing their strong historical claim over the area.

