Poultry Farmers in Western Region Call for Expert Management of Government Poultry Program



Takoradi: The Western Regional Poultry Farmers Association has expressed concerns over the government’s decision to distribute broilers to non-poultry farmers or inexperienced groups at the constituency level. The association believes that this approach could lead to the failure of the initiative.

According to Ghana News Agency, the government’s policy, known as Nkoko Nkitinkiti, aims to distribute 10,000 birds to each constituency at an estimated cost of 200 million cedis. This policy represents a significant investment in the poultry sector. However, the association has highlighted the need for specialized care, including proper feeding, housing, vaccination, and stress management, to prevent high mortality rates and economic losses.

During a press conference in Takoradi, Mr. Emmanuel Benya, the Regional Chairman of the Association, acknowledged the government’s initiative as a bold step towards reducing dependency on imported poultry. However, he emphasized the need to address critical implementation ris

ks, such as bird mortality, disease outbreaks, and market disruption. He recommended using Cockerell as a more sustainable and cost-effective alternative to broilers, due to their resilience and lower susceptibility to infections.

Mr. Benya further stressed that poultry farming requires expertise and dedication, and highlighted the importance of involving association members in the policy’s implementation. He also proposed distributing birds among multiple farmers rather than concentrating all 10,000 birds with a single farmer, to reduce mortality associated with mobility.

The association believes that if implemented correctly, the policy could transform Ghana’s agriculture, improve food security, and strengthen the national currency. To achieve this, they suggested implementing biosecurity protocols, comprehensive training, government-supported veterinary services, and a monitoring framework in collaboration with existing farmer associations.

Mr. Benya called on the Ministry of Food and Agriculture and ot

her relevant state agencies to provide the necessary support and expertise to ensure the program’s success. Some poultry farmers also urged the government to depoliticize the program for optimal results.