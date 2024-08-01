Politicians will prove source of their wealth under my Presidency – GUM Leader



Reverend Christian Kwabena Andrews, Founder and Leader of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), has promised to promote accountability among political actors if elected as President in the 2024 General Election.

He expressed concern about the ‘unexplained wealth’ of some politicians and assured that his Government would compel affluent politicians to declare their assets and prove their source of wealth.

In news brief shared with the Ghana News Agency, Rev. Andrews, said the lack of accountability among the political class fuelled corruption and encouraged the desire to venture into politics for wealth accumulation.

‘Politicians will be made to prove their source of wealth when I become President. We must ensure that politicians account to the people on the source of their wealth beyond what they legitimately earn for serving the country,’ he said.

The GUM placed third in the 2020 presidential election, beating traditional Convention People’s Party, People’s National Convention, and the Progressive People’s Par

ty.

The party garnered 105,548 votes, representing 0.805 per cent of the total ballots cast.

Rev. Andrews said GUM would build on its achievements in 2020 and work assiduously to affect the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

The Party has promised to establish factories in every region and operate a free port to boost economic activities and improve the living conditions of the people.

‘I will focus on the ceramic manufacturing industry when I become President,’ Rev. Andrews said.

Source: Ghana News Agency