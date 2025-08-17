Police Arrests 18-Year-Old Man for Allegedly Stealing Three Tricycles



Sunyani: An 18-year-old man has been apprehended by the Bono Regional Police Command for allegedly stealing three unregistered Apsonic tricycles valued at GHC74,000. The suspect, identified as Fuseini Ibrahim, was detained on August 14, 2025, at Dumasua in the Sunyani West Municipality and is currently in police custody.

According to Ghana News Agency, a statement issued by Chief Inspector Thomas Akeelah, the Public Relations Officer of the Bono Regional Police Command, revealed that three other accomplices, identified only as Musa, Baba, and Malik Mustapha, remain at large. The tricycles were reportedly stolen in Drobo, located in the Jaman South Municipality.

The statement further detailed that the suspects, along with their accomplices, were intercepted at the Dumasua checkpoint. While Ibrahim was captured, the other three managed to evade arrest. The police have successfully retrieved the tricycles and have launched a manhunt to apprehend the fleeing suspects.