Philip K. Osei Foundation launched to support the needy, underprivileged



A new non-profit organization, the Philip K. Osei Foundation (PKOF), has been launched in Accra with the mission of promoting dignity, equality, and compassion for the underprivileged.

Founded by Reverend Philip K. Osei, Head Pastor of the Greater House Chapel International, the launch took place at the Vice Chancellor Complex, drawing attendance from clergy, civil society leaders, and other dignitaries, including Mr. Francis-Xavier Sosu, Member of Parliament for Madina Constituency.

Sharing the rationale for establishing the Foundation, Rev. Osei said the initiative formed part his personal commitment to the work of God and the desire to support the destitute in line with the teachings of Christ.

A section of the audience present

‘This foundation is not just a personal project; it is a pressing desire placed on my heart by God’, Rev. Osei, affectionately known as ‘The Pastor Jesus Loves,’ said.

He explained the biblical principles underpinning the mission of the Foundation, saying: ‘We are called to lov

e as Christ loves, to serve as He served, and to help the poor, the needy, and the forgotten.’

Mr Sosu commended Rev. Osei for the initiative and rallied the gathering and the public to support the worthy cause and extend love to the needy in their communities.

‘Greatness is seen in how much available you are to the weak and most vulnerable and as many children PKO Foundation touches out there, you’re touching a million others,’ he said.

Rev. Philip K. Osei addressing the gathering

Mr Yaw Sapong, Head, OFI- Bank of Ghana (far left), Mr Francis-Xavier Sosu, MP Madina Constituency, (2nd left), Professor Godfred Bopkin, lecturer University of Ghana (far right) Rev..Philip K. Osei, Founder PKO Foundation (2nd right).

Source: Ghana News Agency