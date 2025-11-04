Pentecost University VC Warns Students Against Indiscipline



Accra: Apostle Professor Kwabena Agyapong-Kodua, Vice-Chancellor of Pentecost University, has cautioned newly admitted students that certificates will not be granted to those found guilty of indiscipline. Speaking at the University’s 2025 Matriculation Ceremony held in Accra on Friday, he emphasized the institution’s commitment to producing graduates who are academically excellent, morally upright, and spiritually grounded.

According to Ghana News Agency, the Vice-Chancellor stated, “We have never issued a certificate, and we will not issue certificates in the future to indiscipline students. We only issue certificates for outstanding performance and good behaviour.” A total of 4,656 students were matriculated across seven faculties, including Theology, Business Administration, Education, Health and Allied Sciences, Information Technology, Engineering, and Law.

Apostle Agyapong-Kodua reminded students that their education was not solely about academic success but also about transformation and service. He

urged them to uphold integrity, discipline, and godliness, stating, “True success is not measured only by grades but by the integrity that guides our choices, the lives we touch, and the glory our lives bring to God.” He also advised scholarship beneficiaries to show gratitude and accountability, reminding them, “Anytime you receive a scholarship, remember that somebody is paying the cost.”

The Vice-Chancellor outlined strategic pillars for institutional growth, including strengthening spiritual and corporate culture, enhancing financial sustainability, advancing the University into a world-class academic centre, and improving infrastructure. He encouraged students to make the most of their time at the University, stating, “Manage the present very well,” as future success depended on present actions.

Reverend Dr Michael Armah, Registrar of Pentecost University, disclosed that over 6,000 applications were received, but only 4,656 students were admitted due to infrastructure and regulatory constraints. He e

xplained, “For example, if you take our nursing and midwifery department, we had in excess of 1,000 students apply to our programme. However, the nursing and midwifery council provides certain quotas for universities that you cannot exceed within a particular admissions window. So, we are constrained to admit just to those numbers as well.”

He noted that expansion plans were underway, including new campuses in Takoradi and other regions, and the development of an Engineering Village funded by a European Commission grant. Rev. Armah highlighted that the University continued to attract students from across Africa, including Kenya and other West African countries, reflecting its growing international reputation. He reaffirmed the University’s commitment to quality education, stating, “Our greatest concern is not just producing graduates, but producing transformed leaders who will impact society.”