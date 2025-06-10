Pelpuo Reiterates Ghana’s Commitment to ILO Values at International Labour Conference



Geneva: Dr Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, the Minister of Labour, Jobs and Employment, has reaffirmed Ghana’s continued commitment to the ideals and values of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) during the 113th Session of the International Labour Conference (ILC) in Geneva, Switzerland.





According to Ghana News Agency, Dr Pelpuo commended Mr Gilbert F. Houngbo, the ILO Director-General, for his insightful report which highlights the urgent need to reinforce social justice and address global work deficits. He emphasized Ghana’s alignment with the report’s call to action, which focuses on resilient labour markets, inclusive growth, and transformative social protection systems.





Dr Pelpuo outlined Ghana’s policy framework titled ‘Building the Ghana We Want Together’, aiming to transform Ghana into a hub of opportunities, innovation, and inclusive growth. This vision is aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), focusing on sustainable jobs, reducing inequalities, and fostering economic growth.





Employment creation, as Dr Pelpuo noted, is central to the Government’s social contract with its citizens, crucial for maintaining peaceful industrial relations. He highlighted that the Conference’s agenda aligns with Ghana’s priorities as it transitions under a new administration focused on fiscal consolidation and economic transformation.





The Government of Ghana is committed to implementing revolutionary policies to create sustainable, decent, and well-paying jobs. Key policies include the 24-Hour Economy Policy to boost productivity, the Women’s Development Bank to support women-led businesses, and the National Apprenticeship Programme to promote self-employment through technical and vocational training.





Additionally, the Digital Jobs Initiative seeks to leverage ICT for job creation, while the Big Push aims for rapid infrastructure development. The Ghana Green Jobs Initiative focuses on using green technologies for entrepreneurship.





Dr Pelpuo recognized the challenges posed by population growth and labour migration, stressing the importance of regional and global partnerships to share best practices and resources. He reiterated that the ILO is a strategic partner in Ghana’s journey towards a fairer, more inclusive work environment.





He concluded by commending the ILO for its leadership and called for continued support for Member States in implementing Conference outcomes, aspiring for a world where work is a source of dignity and empowerment for all. Mr Gilbert F. Houngbo reaffirmed the ILO’s strategic role in adapting to the changing world of work.

