Peasant Farmers Association Mourns the Tragic Passing of Eight Public Officers



Accra: The Board, management, and members of the Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana (PFAG) say they share in the immeasurable grief and pain on the tragic passing of the two cabinet Ministers and six others.





According to Ghana News Agency, the Ministers were the Defence Minister, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, and the Environment, Science and Technology Minister, Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed. The other six were Alhaji Mohammed Muniru Limuna, a former Minister for Food and Agriculture and Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator, Dr. Samuel Sarpong, Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Aboagye, Former Parliamentary Candidate, Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala, Flying Officer Manin Twum-Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah.





A statement issued in Accra and signed by Mr. Bismarck Nortey, the Executive Director of PFAG, expressed deep condolences: ‘Our hearts ache at your sudden loss, and we offer our deepest sympathies to the families, colleagues, government, and the entire people of Ghana.’ It noted that the loss, which occurred while these individuals were engaged in combatting illegal mining, should serve as a turning point for ending illegal mining in Ghana.





The Association stands united with the nation in mourning and honoring the dedication of the deceased to national duty. ‘May their souls rest in perfect peace, and may their commitment inspire us all to work in the interest of the nation,’ it added.





The eight national officers were aboard a Ghana Air Force Z-9 helicopter when it crashed in the Adansi-Akrofuom District. They were on their way to Obuasi to participate in the launch of the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme, which aims to combat illegal small-scale mining and promote responsible mining practices.





The government declared three days of national mourning starting August 7, 2025, and commenced a public laying of flowers at the Jubilee House Ceremonial Garden.

