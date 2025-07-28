PBF Project: Stakeholders Reaffirm Commitment to Promoting Peace



Accra: Stakeholders of the Peace Building Fund (PBF) project communities in the Upper West Region have reaffirmed their commitment to upholding agreed-upon actions towards promoting peace in their communities, districts, and region as a whole. They acknowledged that their actions and inactions as stakeholders in the communities had an influence on the security situation in those areas and the districts in general.





According to Ghana News Agency, this reaffirmation occurred during a stakeholder review meeting on the PBF project, organized by the Upper West Regional Department of Gender, which focused on actions the stakeholders committed to ensuring peace prevailed in their communities. As part of these actions, the youth committed to being vigilant in identifying and reporting early warning signs of security issues, while the security agencies agreed to maintain the confidentiality of individuals reporting such issues.





Service providers, including those in health and education sectors, were tasked with enhancing service delivery to prevent service-related conflicts. Women were encouraged to be vigilant in their workplaces and report any suspicious activities, while traditional authorities were advised to engage frequently with their communities.





Speaking at the meeting in Gwollu, Sissala West District, Mr. Cletus Galyuon, the Sissala West District Commander of the Ghana Immigration Service, highlighted their enhanced operations, including engagements with foreign nationals in the district. He reiterated the security service’s commitment to maintaining the confidentiality of informants to ensure effective collaboration in safeguarding the district, the region, and Ghana as a whole.





Mr. Bakariwie Sumaila, a youth representative, noted the establishment of the Sissala West District Youth Parliament, comprising youth representatives from communities in the district, including Fulbe youth, as part of efforts to promote peace. In the Wa West District, Mr. Crispin Yangor, the Wa West District Coordinating Director, acknowledged the impact of the PBF project in ensuring peace prevailed in the district. He encouraged stakeholders and community members who benefited from the project’s engagements to serve as peace ambassadors within their localities.





Madam Charity Batuure, the Upper West Regional Director of the Department of Gender, urged communities to prioritize activities that would unite members and build resilience against conflicts that could disrupt peace. She emphasized the importance of not approaching issues based on political affiliations, as it could undermine community unity. Madam Batuure urged communities to establish a sustainable path for maintaining peace beyond the PBF project, as the first phase of the project is nearing its end.





The stakeholders emphasized the need for security agencies to build confidence within the communities they serve, prioritize confidentiality, and provide feedback to enhance collaboration in promoting peace. The PBF project is being implemented in the Wa West and Sissala West Districts with funding from the UNFPA to help address conflict drivers and prevent violent extremism.

