Patrick Boamah Appointed Ambassador for 2025 Christian Home Week Celebrations

Accra: The Christian Council of Ghana (CCG) has appointed Mr. Patrick Yaw Boamah, the New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for Okaikwei Central, as Ambassador for the 2025 Christian Home Week Celebrations. This appointment recognises the Member of Parliament’s dedication to promoting the welfare of humanity, families, and communities through his philanthropic initiatives.

According to Ghana News Agency, an official letter issued by the CCG on Sunday stated, “We respectfully invite you as Very Special Guest to the official launching of the 2025 Christian Home Week Celebrations. Due to your philanthropic initiatives, we wish to appoint you as Ambassador to the Christian Home Week Celebrations, effective today April 23, 2025.”

The Christian Home Week Celebration is an annual event organised by the CCG. The 2025 event will feature prominent speakers such as Mr. Ahmed Ibrahim, the Minister of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, who is also the National Democratic Congress MP for Banda. The event will include six regional launches across Ghana, culminating in a pulpit exchange and fundraising event on May 25, 2025.

The letter explained that Mr. Boamah will support the Annual Christian Home Week Celebrations and promote the event among parliamentarians and key stakeholders. According to the CCG, the 2025 Christian Home Week Celebrations will be officially launched on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at the Presbyterian Church of Ghana’s Head Office, Osu, Kuku Hill, in Accra, where Mr. Boamah will deliver a speech. “The theme for this year’s celebration is ‘Celebrating Marriage the Right and Meaningful Way,'” it said.

As Ambassador, Mr. Boamah will suggest ways to enhance and improve the celebrations, alongside other key responsibilities. “The appointment highlights the legislator’s commitment to serving the Ghanaian community and promoting human development, faith, and societal wellbeing,” the letter added.