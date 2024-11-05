Parliamentary Candidate Urges Electorate to Change Traditional Voting Pattern.



Bechem: Mr Christopher Kofi Nti, the 2024 Parliamentary Candidate of the New Force Movement in the Tano South Constituency of the Ahafo Region, has urged the electorate to vote for him when they go to the polls on December 7. He emphasized the importance of reconsidering their traditional support for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) or the National Democratic Congress (NDC), claiming that such patterns have hindered the development of the constituency.

According to Ghana News Agency, Mr Nti noted that the two major political parties have had ample opportunity in government but failed to make meaningful progress in national development. ‘The reason is simple: they come just to feed their stomachs at the expense of the masses, and we must show the two political parties the red card this time,’ he stated in an interview at Bechem, the constituency capital.

Mr Nti highlighted the issue of youth unemployment, stressing his commitment to prioritizing agricultural, tourism, and human development to create more jobs f

or the youth if he wins the constituency seat. He noted that the economic potential of the nation remains bright, suggesting that making the agriculture sector attractive could draw more unemployed youth in the area into commercial farming. This, he argued, would not only create employment opportunities but also improve national food production and security.

Expressing concern about the growing trend of irregular migration among the youth, Mr Nti pointed out that they require jobs to live decent lives. He mentioned that the constituency has several tourist attraction sites that could be developed to boost eco-tourism, noting that ‘there are even several rivers and streams here that can be developed as tourist sites.’ Furthermore, Mr Nti emphasized the need for processing factories to drive industrialization and create more jobs.

He appealed to the electorate to vote for him and contribute to a peaceful election, stating that it remains the surest way to bring development to the constituency. Mr Nti also urg

ed political parties and their supporters to maintain decorum during the electioneering period.