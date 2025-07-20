Parliament Awaits Official Notice from Akwatia MP’s Family on His Death



Accra: Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has announced that the House has not yet received a formal communication from the family of the late Member of Parliament for Akwatia, Ernest Yaw Kumi, regarding his death. The Speaker emphasized the requirement for official evidence from the family to confirm the legislator’s demise.





According to Ghana News Agency, Speaker Bagbin clarified that the family must provide documented evidence to Parliament rather than relying on verbal communication. He explained that the Clerk of Parliament requires official documentation to proceed, which would then allow the Speaker to authorize the Clerk to notify the Electoral Commission formally.





The Speaker’s comments came in response to an inquiry by Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga. The inquiry questioned the validity of an announcement made by Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin on July 7, 2025, concerning the death of Ernest Yaw Kumi. Mr. Bagbin ruled that the Minority Leader’s announcement did not constitute an official communication to the House.





The Speaker referred to Article 112 clause five of the 1992 Constitution, as amended in 1996. The provision mandates that the Clerk to Parliament must notify the Electoral Commission in writing within seven days of becoming aware of a vacancy and that a by-election should be held within 30 days. However, in the case of a vacancy due to the death of a member, the by-election should occur sixty days after the vacancy.





Emphasizing the importance of following parliamentary rules, Speaker Bagbin stated that the House would communicate with the Electoral Commission only after receiving official notice from the family. Meanwhile, Minority Leader Afenyo-Markin defended his decision to announce Mr. Kumi’s death, noting that he had clarified it was not an official announcement to the House.





He added that Mr. Kumi’s sudden death on Monday, July 7, 2025, following a short illness, had shocked Members of Parliament. Consequently, the House leadership agreed to suspend the day’s business to address the matter, allowing both sides to comment on the tragic event.

