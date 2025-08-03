PANAFEST and Emancipation Day Climax with Call for Reparative Justice and Unity



Accra: The 2025 Pan-African Historical Theatre Festival (PANAFEST) and Emancipation Day celebrations culminated in a grand durbar at Assin Manso in the Central Region, where discussions centered on reparative justice, unity, and environmental sustainability.





According to Ghana News Agency, the event brought together chiefs, people from the four traditional areas of Assin, the African Diaspora community, government officials, and citizens under a unified theme of reconciliation and hope. The atmosphere was rich with cultural activities such as drumming, singing, and traditional dancing, enhancing the spirit of African culture.





The celebrations marked the 17th PANAFEST and 27th Emancipation Day, focusing on themes of reparative justice through Pan African artistic activism and community development through environmental sustainability and tourism. These events not only commemorate past injustices but also aim to facilitate unity and promote cultural pride and responsible governance.





Traditional authorities, led by Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie, the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, performed rituals at the Ancestral Graveyard at Assin Manso to honor ancestors. Wreaths were laid on behalf of the government, the diaspora community, and African youth.





Madam Dzifa Gomashie emphasized the impact of slavery on Africans and reiterated calls for reparative justice, describing it as a historical obligation. She urged the Diaspora Africans to consider their return as a sacred pilgrimage, fostering healing and reconciliation.





Mr. Ekow Panyin Okyere Eduamoah, the Central Regional Minister, urged leaders to manage resources judiciously and called on the diasporan community to demand accountability. He invited Africans worldwide to visit and live in Ghana, highlighting the country’s development.





Mr. Jonathan Birikorang, the District Chief Executive for Assin South, stressed the importance of environmental sustainability and called for efforts to preserve natural resources for future generations.





Rev. Dr. Ntim Fordjour, the Member of Parliament for Assin South, advocated for establishing African heritage centers globally to strengthen Diaspora connections. He supported the renewed demand for reparations and encouraged Africans abroad to reconnect with their roots.





Rabbi Kohain Nathanya Halevi, the Executive Director of the PANAFEST Foundation, urged Africans to take charge of their narrative and destiny, emphasizing unity and accountability.





Barimba Kwame Nkyi XIII, the Paramount Chief of Assin Apimanim Traditional, expressed gratitude to all stakeholders for their commitment to PANAFEST and called for unity to foster development.

