Pan-African Agenda Must Start with Internal Unity, Advocates Dr. Ocran



Cape coast: The Department of Sociology and Anthropology at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) has hosted its inaugural public lecture, emphasizing the need for Africans to focus on internal unity as a stepping stone for advancing the Pan-Africanism agenda. Dr. Joseph Ocran, Head of the Department of Social Sciences at Central University, delivered the keynote address, highlighting the importance of strong internal cohesion among Africans before attempting to reconnect with the diaspora.





According to Ghana News Agency, Dr. Ocran asserted that without mending ties within the African continent, efforts to connect with the diaspora would be ineffective. He raised concerns about the lack of robust academic and institutional connections among African nations, questioning the affiliations between universities across Africa, such as those in Ghana, Nigeria, Cameroon, and other countries.





The lecture series, launched by the Department, aims to create a platform for sociologists and anthropologists to engage with Ghana’s socio-economic challenges and contribute to national policy discussions. Partnered with the Du Bois Museum Foundation in Accra, the event celebrated the legacy of W.E.B. Du Bois and introduced the Du Bois Club of Pan-Africanism, focusing on the theme ‘Reclaiming the Narrative: W.E.B. Du Bois – Race, Slavery, Pan-Africanism and Our Heritage.’





Dr. Ocran emphasized that Pan-Africanism should encompass all regions where people of African descent reside, including India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, where Africans often face challenges. He urged a broader definition of the diaspora beyond the US and the Caribbean and called for overcoming linguistic barriers to foster unity and collaboration.





Professor Georgina Yaa Oduro, Head of the Department of Sociology and Anthropology, explained the lecture series’ purpose, highlighting the significance of Sociology and Anthropology in modern society. She emphasized the disciplines’ connections to various life aspects, including agriculture, health, and politics, and underscored the focus on Du Bois as a deliberate choice to honor his contributions to African identity.





Prof. Valera N.Y.M. Botchway from UCC’s Department of History and Diplomacy commended Du Bois for his intellectual activism against racial injustice and urged the youth to emulate his example. Dr. Edgar Takyi Akonor of UCC’s Department of Sociology and Anthropology stressed the necessity of preserving the historical memory of slavery to guide future development, challenging the department to shape future African visionaries.





Madam Ophelia Morgan Mensah, representing the Du Bois Museum Foundation, reiterated the foundation’s commitment to preserving Du Bois’ legacy, envisioning the transformation of the Du Bois Centre into a world-class museum complex that serves as a space for research, inspiration, and innovation.

