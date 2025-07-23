Over 20 Girls of Okushibiri Basic School to Benefit from GlowLink’s Mentorship Program



Accra: More than 20 girls from Okushibiri KKMA Basic School in the Kpone Katamanso municipality of the Greater Accra Region are set to benefit from a mentorship program initiated by Glorious Women’s Linkage (GlowLink), a non-governmental organization.





According to Ghana News Agency, the program, part of the ‘GlowLink Help a Girl Child to Read (Glowhagtor)’ initiative, aims to provide guidance, support, and encouragement to young girls from the school to prepare them for the future. The beneficiaries have been selected from upper primary and Junior High School (JHS).





During an Outreach event in the community, Ms. Gloria Edem Akorli, Head of Department, Glowhagtor, stated that the purpose of the mentorship program is to offer young girls career guidance and life experiences to help them make informed choices, including career selection. She highlighted the numerous obstacles faced by girls from deprived communities, which often hinder their ability to achieve their goals.





Ms. Akorli emphasized that providing these girls with guidance, encouragement, and support, alongside serving as role models, would equip them with the necessary knowledge to make informed career and life decisions. The mentorship aims to address challenges faced by younger generations, such as social media influences, by preparing them to become role models themselves.





Over the past decade, the NGO has provided similar mentorship to many girls from underprivileged communities nationwide. The goal, Ms. Akorli explained, is to reach and mentor as many girls as possible in hard-to-reach communities, enabling them to contribute meaningfully to their communities and the nation.





The program also included the donation of educational materials such as books, pens, pencils, erasers, and bags to assist the pupils in their education. Mrs. Doris Mensah, Girls Education Officer at the KKMA Education Directorate, encouraged the pupils, particularly the girls, to prioritize their education and avoid activities that could jeopardize their future.





Mr. Seth Sotie, National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) Municipal Director for Kpone Katamanso, stressed the importance of educating children regardless of gender or challenges and warned parents against involving their children in exploitative activities.





GlowLink, a word-based women’s network, aims to raise model Christian women leaders who serve as role models and mentors to women globally.

