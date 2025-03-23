Otto Addo Lauds Hearts of Oak Goalkeeper’s Stellar Outing with Black Stars



Accra: Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, has expressed admiration for Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare following his impressive debut. Asare, who was handed his maiden call-up to the team, was surprisingly named in the starting lineup for the Chad encounter. The goalkeeper kept a clean sheet on the match day to help Ghana thump Les Sao of Chad 5-0 in the 2026 World Cup qualifier played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, March 21, 2025.





According to Ghana News Agency, during a post-match press conference, Otto Addo said that he chose Asare over Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Jojo Walacott because of his performance at training. ‘I think he did well in training, we observed all three, we saw a lot of games from all of them. It was a close race. They all did well in training, I have to say. But Benjamin did a bit better. That is why we decided at the end to play. For me it’s not about where you play or whatever. It’s surely about performance in your club, but also in our training. We had three trainings, and he did very well, that’s why we chose to play him,’ Otto Addo explained.





Benjamin is expected to keep his place in the goal post when the Black Stars face Madagascar at the Al Hoceima Grand Stadium in Morocco on Monday, March 24, 2025. Ghana are currently top of Group I with 12 points, two ahead of Madagascar in second place. Comoros are third with nine points, followed by Mali in fourth with eight. Chad have zero while the Central African Republic are second from bottom with four points.

