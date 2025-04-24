Oti Regional Minister Advocates for Constructive Politics and Regional Development

Accra: The Oti Regional Minister, Mr. John Kwadwo Gyapong, has emphasized his commitment to constructive politics, stating his intent to persuade rather than intimidate political opponents. He has extended an invitation to his adversaries to join the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in a collaborative effort.

According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Gyapong, who spoke on his aspirations for the region, stressed his dedication to enhancing the image and prospects of the Oti Region. As a native of the area, he feels a personal commitment to its development and prosperity, assuring residents of his steadfast commitment to their welfare.

To tackle existing challenges and leverage opportunities, the Minister aims to steer the Oti Region towards a more prosperous future, aligning its growth with other regions in Ghana. He reiterated his love for the region and his pledge to pursue initiatives that would drive development and benefit the community.

Mr. Gyapong expressed optimism about infrastructure improvements and elevated living standards under the leadership of a visionary president like Mr. John Dramani Mahama. He believes that Mr. Mahama’s leadership and development agenda will significantly enhance the region’s infrastructure and quality of life.

Under this vision, the Minister anticipates substantial advancements in infrastructure, including roads, education, healthcare, and other essential services, ultimately improving the lives of residents in the Oti Region.