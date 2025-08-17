NTDs Elimination: Sightsavers, GHS Launch Eliminating Lymphatic Filariasis Programme



Accra: In a bid to eliminate Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs), especially Lymphatic Filariasis (LF) and River blindness in Ghana, Sightsavers in partnership with the Ghana Health Service (GHS) and World Health Organization (WHO) has launched a strategic programme.





According to Ghana News Agency, the initiative, named ‘Eliminating Lymphatic Filariasis in Africa’ and ‘Reaching the Last Mile Fund’ programme, aims to help Ghana achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) target of ending the epidemics of NTDs by 2030. Dr Joseph Larbi Opare, Programmes Manager of NTDs at GHS, described NTDs as a group of 21 preventable and treatable diseases occurring under conditions of poverty, mainly found in tropical and sub-tropical countries. These diseases afflict 1.5 billion people worldwide, with 40 per cent of cases reported from Africa.





Dr. Opare shared these statistics at the launch of the programmes during the Sightsavers Ghana NTDs Programme inception meeting in Accra. He highlighted that NTDs in Ghana include Onchocerciasis (river blindness), Schistosomiasis (bilharzia), Soil transmitted helminthiasis, Trachoma (eliminated in 2018), Scabies, and Lymphatic Filariasis (elephantiasis) under preventive chemotherapy NTDs. Other diseases such as Dracunculiasis (Guinea worm – eliminated in 2015), Rabies, Human African Trypanosomiasis (sleeping sickness – eliminated in 2023), Yaws, Cutaneous Leishmaniasis, Snake-bite envenomation, Leprosy, and Buruli ulcer fall under case management NTDs.





Dr. Opare explained that these diseases disfigure and disable individuals, keeping children out of school and parents out of work, thereby perpetuating the cycle of poverty while subjecting survivors to intense stigma and neglect. He emphasized the impact of Lymphatic Filariasis, which impairs the lymphatic system, leading to abnormal enlargement of body parts, causing pain, severe disability, and social stigma. The morbidity associated with LF includes lymphoedema, advanced stage lymphoedema (elephantiasis of the hand, leg, breast, penis, vulva, and scrotum), acute attack, and hydrocele.





To prevent infection of NTDs, Dr. Opare advised the public to participate in mass drug administration, particularly against Lymphatic Filariasis. He also encouraged those already affected to maintain good personal hygiene and wash the affected area well at least twice daily to prevent further infections. He noted that mosquitoes are the vector for the disease, urging people to take preventive measures and sleep under treated bed nets.





Regarding Schistosomiasis, Dr. Opare urged people to avoid open defecation and urination to prevent the eggs or parasite from entering water bodies and restarting the life cycle. He advised against swimming in contaminated water bodies, explaining that Schistosomiasis could lead to infertility in women and damage the testicles, resulting in azoospermia (lack of sperm in semen) in men.





Mr. David Agyemang, the Country Lead for Sightsavers, expressed his office’s commitment to support the GHS through the programme to reduce transmission of LF, lymphoedema, and River Blindness, enabling Ghana to meet the 2030 targets. He called on the government and stakeholders to bridge the gap created by the withdrawal of USAID funding support, allowing the Ghana Health Service to deliver interventions to those affected by NTDs.





Following the programme’s launch, Mr. Agyemang mentioned plans for mass drug administration to over five million people and hydrocele surgery for those in need. Training sessions for doctors to conduct surgeries and other health workers to manage lymphoedema are also planned. He expressed gratitude to donors, including the GATE Foundation and Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, for their support in launching the programme in Ghana.





Dr. Felicia Owusu-Antwi, National Advisor for NTDs at WHO and Chairperson for the programme, commended Sightsavers for their pivotal role in helping Ghana eliminate Trachoma and working tirelessly to eradicate LF. She noted the distressing situation of individuals being disabled, stigmatized, and discriminated against due to preventable and treatable diseases. Dr. Owusu-Antwi questioned the continued presence of diseases like Yaws and scabies in Ghana, advocating for disability-friendly interventions to economically empower those disabled by NTDs.

