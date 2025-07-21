NPP Delegates Accept Expansion of the Party’s Electoral College by 40 Percent



Accra: Members of the New Patriotic Party have accepted the proposed amendment to expand the base of delegates who elect the party’s presidential candidate by 40 percent. The proposed amendment was accepted at the NPP’s National Delegates Conference in Accra on Saturday.





According to Ghana News Agency, the reform will lead to the abolishment of Article 13(1)(9) of the NPP constitution, which established the Special Electoral College. The new structure would include members of the National Council, National Executive Committee, Regional and Constituency Executive Committees, Electoral Area Coordinators, Polling Station Executives, National Council of Elders, National Patrons, all past National Directors, sitting and past MPs, and TESCON representatives from each recognized tertiary institution.





The rest of the expanded electoral college will include all card-bearing ministers and deputy ministers, MMDCEs, 15 delegates from every external branch, founding members, and three representatives each from special organs of the party. Proponents of the reform argue that the existing electoral college structure is not representative enough.





A total of 56 constitutional reform proposals are being deliberated on at the Conference. Over 5,500 delegates are attending the Conference in Accra to vote on proposed amendments to the party’s constitution. The event, on the theme: ‘Rebuilding Together with our Values,’ seeks to promote unity and harmony within the party and work together to recapture power in 2028.

