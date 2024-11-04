NOVA Promotes Green Energy in Ghana, Donates Clean Cooking Stoves to Local Food Businesses.



WETA: NOVA, a wholly owned Ghanaian oil marketing company and a subsidiary of the CH Group, has donated clean cooking stoves to local food businesses at Weta in the Volta Region in efforts to promote green energy in Ghana. There are plans to expand the initiative to other fuel filling stations of the company.

According to Ghana News Agency, speaking at the donation of clean cooking stoves to local food cooking businesses at NOVA Weta fuel filling station at Weta-Afiadenyigba Junction, the Managing Director of NOVA, Kwasi Zigah, explained that they were bringing green energy to those communities as part of their commitment to promote clean green cooking. Zigah emphasized the company’s support for the Government of Ghana’s vision of carbon neutrality by 2024, stating that using charcoal for cooking contributes to greenhouse gas emissions.

By donating clean cooking stoves to commercial food cooking operators, NOVA aims to promote businesses and reduce their reliance on charcoal. The initiative also seeks to em

power women in rural areas and other communities by providing clean cooking stoves for chop bars and community hotels. Zigah mentioned the government’s target to achieve 50% penetration of clean cooking energy by 2030, and NOVA’s role in supporting this goal.

NOVA also offers a cylinder exchange program, allowing customers to bring their old cylinders for a new one filled with gas, for which they only pay for the gas. Additionally, NOVA provides gas delivery services. Zigah encouraged people to try NOVA fuel, highlighting the company’s competitive prices and quality fuel offerings, leveraging their association with the CH Group, which manages fuel importation, storage, and transportation in Ghana.

The beneficiary commercial food cooking businesses expressed their gratitude for the clean cooking stoves, with Ms. Mary Poasiegah speaking on behalf of the recipients. She noted the high cost of such stoves in the market and appreciated NOVA’s generosity in providing them for free. NOVA, trading as Westol Petrole

um Limited, operates ten fuel-filling stations across Ghana, including locations in Anyaa, Ayanfuri, Nsawam, Shama, Ashaiman, Anaji, Bogoso, Adjinriganor, and Takoradi Nsuaem.