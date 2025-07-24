North Macedonia Endorses Moroccan Autonomy Plan for Sahara Dispute



Skopje: The Republic of North Macedonia has announced its support for the Autonomy Plan proposed by the Kingdom of Morocco in 2007 as the sole foundation for resolving the dispute over the Sahara region.

According to Ghana News Agency, this position was articulated in a Joint Statement following discussions between Nasser Bourita, Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, and Timco Mucunski, North Macedonia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, during their meeting in Skopje.

Mucunski reaffirmed North Macedonia’s longstanding support for the UN-led initiative aiming at achieving a fair, enduring, and mutually agreeable political resolution for all involved parties, as highlighted in the Joint Statement.

The Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of North Macedonia reiterated their commitment to the UN’s leadership in this political process. They also expressed support for UN Security Council Resolution 2756 (October 2024), emphasizing the responsibility of

the parties involved in seeking a realistic and lasting political solution based on compromise.

In the Statement, both ministers also confirmed the support of Morocco and North Macedonia for the efforts of the UN Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy and his mission to advance the political process, in line with relevant Security Council resolutions and the principles of the UN Charter.

This new stance by North Macedonia aligns with the growing international support for the Moroccan autonomy initiative, a movement propelled by the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI and bolstered by an increasingly strong international consensus.