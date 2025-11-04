North Dayi MP Commissions New Classroom Block at Yodanu



Yodanu: Mrs Joycelyn Quashie, the Member of Parliament (MP) for North Dayi, has commissioned a newly constructed three-unit classroom block for the Yodanu White Cross Basic School, fulfilling a promise she made to the community two years ago. Speaking at the ceremony, Mrs Quashie recalled that the late assembly member for the Aneta Yodanu Electoral Area drew her attention to the deplorable state of the school, where Junior High School (JHS) students were compelled to study under trees.





According to Ghana News Agency, Mrs Quashie began the project with her own funds, using part of her salary each month until others later came to support. She expressed her appreciation to the District Chief Executive (DCE) and other stakeholders for their collaboration, noting that the project was completed within seven months. The MP urged teachers and community members to protect and maintain the facility, adding that other development projects were underway in the constituency.





Mrs Quashie announced additional initiatives, including building nurses’ quarters in Tsrukpe, a clinic, more classroom blocks, and a library at Vakpo. The DVLA project will soon ensure that residents no longer have to travel to Ho or Hohoe for licenses. Responding to concerns raised by the headmaster regarding inadequate furniture for teachers, Mrs Quashie donated ten plastic tables and ten chairs to support the school staff.





In an address read on his behalf by the District Coordinating Director, Mr John Jones Sedzro, the DCE for North Dayi, Mr Ernest Adevor, commended the MP for her commitment to education and local development. He noted that the commissioning of the JHS block and its facilities is a major step in improving access to quality education in the district. Mr Adevor indicated that the District Assembly has made provisions for furniture for all classrooms in this block and will continue to work hand-in-hand with the MP to ensure equitable development.





Mr Adevor urged the community to cultivate a strong maintenance culture to ensure the longevity of the facility, emphasizing that governance thrives when communities work together. Mr Egbenya Prosper, the Headmaster of White Cross D.A. Basic School, expressed gratitude to the MP for the intervention, describing the day as a ‘new dawn’ for the school. He recounted the persistent challenges faced since the school’s establishment in 2008, including lack of adequate seating and classroom space, noting that despite the challenges, the school had continued to excel academically.





Mr Egbenya proudly stated that White Cross D.A. Basic School had recorded 100 percent passes in the BECE for six consecutive years, making it the best-performing public school in the North Dayi District. He also paid tribute to the late assembly member, Mr. Eric Kwesivi, for initiating efforts towards the project and pledged that the facility would be properly maintained for the benefit of both pupils and teachers.

