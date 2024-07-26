Nominees for 2024 Humanitarian Awards Global announced



Organisers of Humanitarian Awards Global have released a list of nominees for the 2024 edition of the awards.

The annual awards ceremony is aimed at recognising changemakers, NGOs, SDG advocates, volunteer leaders, donors, organisations, philanthropists, social impact companies, and professionals who are advancing the important work of charity each day.

Through the awards, the organisers want to honour and celebrate nominees’ incredible contributions of resources, leadership, and financial support made in inspiring generosity and giving hope to humanity.

The awards dubbed ‘Celebrating Change Makers’ will be putting the spotlight on these individuals and organisations, which will not only be celebrated but also build a strong platform for them by giving them a voice and opportunities while they continue to build a positive change in the world.

The Humanitarian Award Global board and the research team have been at work, rigorously sifting through, meticulously reviewing, and carefully analysing over a thous

and submissions.

The much-anticipated awards event will be in Accra, Ghana.

This year’s programme will gather changemakers from 23 countries into Ghana as the host country to be celebrated.

Some of the categories of nominations include Health Worker of the Year, Humanitarian of the Year, Outstanding Civil Servant of the Year, Outstanding SDGs Advocates, Agribusiness Initiative of the Year, Outstanding Philanthropist and Volunteer Group of the Year.

Source: Ghana News Agency