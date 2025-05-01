No ‘Dumsor’ in Bono Region-Minister

Sunyani: Mr Joseph Addae Akwaboa, the Bono Regional Minister, has stated that the region is not experiencing a load shedding exercise in power supply. Rather, he explained that engineers from the Sunyani Area of the National Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) are addressing a technical issue that has caused unstable power supply in parts of the region.

According to Ghana News Agency, Mr Akwaboa urged the public to disregard the politicization of the intermittent power supply. He assured the residents that the technical challenges would be resolved soon. The Regional Minister made these remarks during an interview with the media after inspecting the Sunyani Area NEDCo power plant, which has been facing technical difficulties leading to power fluctuations and outages.

Mr Akwaboa instructed NEDCo to address the challenges promptly and restore full power supply to the region. Mr Eugene Odoi Addo, the Sunyani Area Manager for NEDCo, explained that malfunctioning breakers are causing disruptions in power supply. Despite being procured between six and eight years ago and still considered new, the breakers are insufficient due to the region’s expansion and the increasing number of residential and commercial developments.

Mr Addo mentioned that the company requires an additional system and has plans to build substations in various communities, including Fiapre, Abesim, and Berekum, to enhance operational flexibility.